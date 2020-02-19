Orson Welles Quote – I Prefer People February 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I prefer people who rock the boat to people who jump out.” – Orson Welles Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Who’s Judging Who?Cartoon – Shopping with old peopleGeorge Burns Quote – Too BadMalcolm X Quote – A Dead PeopleMother Teresa Quote – They Are All Hungry For LoveNapoleon Hill Quote – Great People Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Orson Welles, people, quote Character Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.