Oscar Wilde Quote – Be Yourself February 17, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” – Oscar Wilde Share this: More from Antarctica JournalOscar Wilde Quote – Be YourselfOscar Wilde Quote – ExperienceOscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of KindnessOscar Wilde Quote – There’s Always Something Good In EveryoneOscar Wilde Quote – Looking At The StarsOscar Wilde Quote – Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with oscar wilde, quote, self Quotes Self Awareness
You must log in to post a comment.