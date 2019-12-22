Oscar Wilde Quote – Be Yourself December 22, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Be yourself; everyone else is already taken.” – Oscar Wilde Share this: More from Antarctica JournalOscar Wilde Quote – Man Makes His End For HimselfOscar Wilde Quote – Be YourselfOscar Wilde Quote – Memory is the diary that we all carry about with usOscar Wilde Quote – ExperienceOscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of KindnessOscar Wilde Quote – There’s Always Something Good In Everyone Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with oscar wilde, quote Life Quotes Self Awareness Self-Esteem
