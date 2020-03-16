Oscar Wilde Quote – Experience March 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes.” – Oscar Wilde Share this: More from Antarctica JournalOscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of KindnessOscar Wilde Quote – Be YourselfOscar Wilde Quote – Looking At The StarsOscar Wilde Quote – There’s Always Something Good In EveryoneOscar Wilde Quote – Memory is the diary that we all carry about with usOscar Wilde Quote – Be Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with experience, oscar wilde, quote Growth Quotes
