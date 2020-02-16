Oscar Wilde Quote – Looking At The Stars February 16, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” – Oscar Wilde Share this: More from Antarctica JournalOscar Wilde Quote – There’s Always Something Good In EveryoneOscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of KindnessHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsOscar Wilde Quote – ExperienceOscar Wilde Quote – Be YourselfOscar Wilde Quote – Memory is the diary that we all carry about with us Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with gutter, oscar wilde, quote, stars Attitude Quotes
