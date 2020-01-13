Oscar Wilde Quote – Smallest Act of Kindness January 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the grandest intention.” – Oscar Wilde Share this: More from Antarctica JournalOscar Wilde Quote – There’s Always Something Good In EveryoneOscar Wilde Quote – Looking At The StarsTheodore Roosevelt Quote – Worth Having or Worth DoingNothing in this world that’s worth having comes easyOscar Wilde Quote – ExperienceOscar Wilde Quote – Be Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with intention, kindess, oscar wilde, quote, worth Attitude Quotes
