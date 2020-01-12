Pablo Picasso Quote – The Older You Get January 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The older you get, the stronger the wind gets—and it’s always in your face.” – Pablo Picasso Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPablo Picasso Quote – The urge to destroy is also a creative urgePablo Picasso Quote – Remain An ArtistMadeleine L’Engle Quote – The Great Thing About Getting OlderMaya Angelou Quote – Most People Age]ules Renard Quote – How You Are OldSatchel Paige Quote – How Old Would You Be Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with age, pablo picasso, quote Aging Quotes
