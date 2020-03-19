Patton Quote – Lead me, follow me or get out of my way March 19, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Lead me, follow me or get out of my way!” – Patton Share this: More from Antarctica JournalMargaret Thatcher Quote – You Can’t Lead From The CrowdLead The OrchestraJim Rohn Quote – Let Others . . .Lead Exposure And Crime – The ConnectionLead – It’s whats for dinnerGeorge Patton Quote – Do everything you ask of those you command Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with follow, lead, patton, quote Leadership Quotes
