Paul Fix Quote – Lost In Thought December 19, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The only reason some people get lost in thought is because it’s unfamiliar territory.” – Paul Fix Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – It Is His DutyMark Twain Quote – We Are All StupidMargaret Atwood Quote – Stupidity Is The Same As EvilMichel de Montaigne Quote – A Man of UnderstandingBarbara Kingsolver quote – figure out what you have to say Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Paul Fix, quote, stupidity Quotes Self Awareness
You must log in to post a comment.