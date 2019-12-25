Paul Valéry Quote – Love Is Being Stupid Together December 24, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Love is being stupid together.” – Paul Valéry Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPaul Valery Quote – Wake UpQuote – Love and LaughterWendy Kamenoff quote – Never let goChina Galland quote – To choose to be in loveRainer Maria Rilke Quote – To Love AnotherJorge Luis Borges Quote – A Fallible God Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with love, Paul Valery, quote Love Quotes
