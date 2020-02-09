Paul Violi Quote – What To Expect February 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “What more can we ask than to never know what to expect.” – Paul Violi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalEckhart Tolle quote – LifeAlbert Schweitzer quote – An extension of life around himCarrie Fisher quote – Expansion and reductionSamuel Butler quote – God will take careBill Hicks quote – The world is like a ride in an amusement parkPam Brov Quote – Glory Then In The Springs That Are Yours Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, Paul Violi, quote Life Quotes
