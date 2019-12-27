Paula Ross quote – Pay the price December 27, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Privilege, almost by definition, requires that someone pay the price for its enjoyment.” – Paula Ross Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCarl T. Rowan Quote – Fools and ScoundrelsFriedrich Nietzsche quote – no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourselfVince Lombardi Quote – Success Before WorkJonathan Swift quote – When a true genius appearsQuentin Crisp quote – The young always have the same problemColin Quinn quote – Celebrate diversity Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Paula Ross, privilege, quote Quotes Society
