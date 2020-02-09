Pearl Buck Quote – To Do Something Well February 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “To know how to do something well is to enjoy it.” – Pearl Buck Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPearl S. Buck quote – You cannot make yourself feel something you do not feelRichard Branson Quote – OpportunityRobert Schuller Quote – Better To Do SomethingNorman R. Augustine Quote – Motivation will almost always beat mere talentW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Excess On Occasion Is ExhilaratingRobert Heinlein Quote – Progress Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with mastery, Pearl Buck, quote Motivation Quotes
