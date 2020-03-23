Peter F. Drucker Quote – Management vs. Leadership March 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things.” – Peter F. Drucker Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPeter Drucker Quote – LeadershipKen Kesey Quote – LeadershipQuote – Accomplishments and CreditGeorge Patton Quote – Do everything you ask of those you commandCartoon – Mouse IdolatryAnzia Yezierska quote – To start a movement Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with leadership, Peter F. Drucker, quote Leadership Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.