Philip K. Dick Quote – Reality February 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn’t go away.” – Philip K. Dick Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLinda Blandford Quote – Reality of JusticeNapoleon Hill Quote – First Comes ThoughtCartoon – Road to RealityCartoon – How Do You Avoid RealityCartoon – Observations of LifeCartoon – Before We Go Further Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Philip K. Dick, quote, reality Life Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.