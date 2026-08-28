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Photography – The Desert (By Nick Romeo)

4.5/5 - (2 votes)

Bio:
Nick Romeo is self-taught, and he always strives to absorb and learn from his environment. He incorporates the multitude of subject matters into his artwork. Nick’s main forms of expression are 3D digital renderings, music, poetry, fractal generations, photography, and sculpture.
www.pittsburghartistregistry.org/accounts/view/nickromeo

 

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