Photography – The Desert (By Nick Romeo)
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The Venetian Resort and Grand Canal Shoppes in Las Vegas.
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An indoor waterfall with tropical plants in a glass-enclosed area.
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Welcome sign structure for Downtown Las Vegas featuring colorful star decorations.
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A cactus displaying bright orange flowers and green pads.
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Old western style bank and marshal buildings with rustic features.
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An old farm tractor with distinctive large wheels.
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Joshua trees growing in a desert environment.
Bio:
Nick Romeo is self-taught, and he always strives to absorb and learn from his environment. He incorporates the multitude of subject matters into his artwork. Nick’s main forms of expression are 3D digital renderings, music, poetry, fractal generations, photography, and sculpture.
www.pittsburghartistregistry.org/accounts/view/nickromeo