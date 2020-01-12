Pierre Teilhard de Chardin – Could Not Fail January 12, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “What would you do if you knew you could not fail?” – Pierre Teilhard de Chardin Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPierre Teilhard de Chardin Quote – The Divine Assails UsTommy Lasorda Quote – PressureAlbert Einstein Quote – You never fail until you stop tryingGeorge Washington Carver Quote – Ninety-nine Percent Of FailuresTruman Capote Quote – Flavor of SuccessBenjamin E. Mays Quote – The Tragedy of Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with failure, Pierre Teilhard de Chardin, quote Motivation Quotes
