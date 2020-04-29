Pope Francis Quote – Experience The Truth April 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “May you experience the truth that he, Christ, looks upon you with love!” – Pope Francis Share this: More from Antarctica JournalGandhi Quote – The Way of Truth and LovePope Francis Quote – Love Opens Eyes and HeartsPope Francis Quote – God Is LovePope Francis Quote – Freedom Is …Pope Francis Quote – Love For LifePope Francis Quote – True Love Is A Gift tagged with love, Pope Francis, quote, truth Love Quotes