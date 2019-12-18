Pope Francis Quote – Lord of Life December 18, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I want to invite you this year to fix your eyes on Jesus, Teacher and Lord of life.” – Pope Francis Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingPope Francis Quote – Jesus Is Living Next To YouSidewalk Prophets – The Words I Would SayPope Francis Quote – Follow JesusPope Francis Quote – Discover The True Meaning of Your LivesPope Francis Quote – Pray Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with jesus, lord, Pope Francis, quote God Quotes
