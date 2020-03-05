Pope Francis Quote – Love Opens Eyes and Hearts March 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Selfishness makes people deaf and dumb: love opens eyes and hearts.” – Pope Francis Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peoplePope Francis Quote – Experience The TruthPope Francis Quote – God Is LovePope Francis Quote – True Love Is A GiftPope Francis Quote – Love For LifePope Francis Quote – Live Love Every Day Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with love, Pope Francis, quote, selfish Love Quotes
