Pope Francis Quote – Source of Our True Light March 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “In prayer you become one with the source of our true light, Jesus himself.” – Pope Francis Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPope Francis Quote – PrayWilliam A. Meninger quote – PrayerPope Francis Quote – Jesus Is Living Next To YouAngela Thirkell Quote – All Right ForeverKarl Barth Quote – The Beginning Of An UprisingSoren Kierkegaard Quote – Until God Is Heard Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with Pope Francis, prayer, quote Quotes Spirituality
You must log in to post a comment.