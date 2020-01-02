Pope John Paul II Quote – Character In The Next Millennium

“You young people will live most of your lives in the next millennium. You must help the Holy Spirit to shape its social, moral and spiri­tual character. You must transmit your joy in being the adopted Sons and daughters of God through the creative power of the Holy Spirit. Do this with the help of Mary, mother of Jesus. Cling to her rosary, and you will never wander far from her side. The pope asks you to do this. He knows you will do this, and for this he loves you.” – Pope John Paul II

