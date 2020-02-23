Pope John Paul II Quote – God’s Household

“The cathedral made of stone is the symbol of the living church, “God’s household” (I Tm. 3:15), which is open to everyone without exception, to man and women “of every race and tongue, of every people and nation” (Rv. 5:9)… The church is alive in you! God, who is the master builder of his holy temple, has poured his love into your hearts through the Holy Spirit (cf. Rom. 5:5)! You have received the gift of new life. You have been charged with bringing the good news “to all creation” (Mk. 16:15).” – Pope John Paul II

Share this:













