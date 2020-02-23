Pope John Paul II Quote – Kingdom of God

“The Gospel shows us sending – his disciples to proclaim the good news of the kingdom of God (cf. Lk. 10:1). He tells them openly that some people will ignore or reject their message. But such human resistance will not prevent the coming of the kingdom (cf. Lk. 10:10-11). The kingdom is always present because the Father himself has brought it into the world through the passion, death and resurrection of his Son, Jesus Christ. From the day of the Pentecost, the Holy Spirit never ceases to communicate the power of Christ’s kingship, and to invite men and women to find salvation in the one who is the way, and the truth, and the life (cf. In. 14:6).” – Pope John Paul II

