Possible Life on Mars

Should we be focusing on the future and not exclusively on the past to find life on Mars? Some microbes have been found in the Atacama Desert in Chile that have been dormant when the area is dry and come to life when it rains. It only rains there about a quarter of an inch a year which makes the area most like the surface of Mars. Scientists believe that these microbes may have come from Mars during a rock blast out in space about four billion years ago. At this time Mars lost it global magnetic field and that’s when the particles may have come to earth.

Even though the planet has lost its global magnetic field it still may have some sort of life on it. Scientists will be studying the microbes found in the Atacama Desert to determine if there may be life on Mars.

