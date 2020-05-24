Possible Mars Ring

Possibly in the next 40 million years Mars may develop a ring around it. NASA says that it is quite possible because the moon Phobos of Mars is getting closer to the planet. It is on a collision course where instead of it colliding with the planet it will break up and make a ring around it. Another theory is that the North Polar Basin and the Borealis Basin were developed from an asteroid colliding with the planet sending debris into space. They have suggested that this debris may have formed a ring around the planet that eventually disbursed itself from the planet and formed its moon. Over time it may spread out and form another ring. This may happen over and over during the next billion years. The sediment that is now on the planet – that has no explanation of how it got there – may be the way it arrived on the planet’s surface.

Others believe that the moon Phobos was formed farther away from the planet than first believed. More research is on going.

