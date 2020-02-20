Quote – Being honest with ourselves February 20, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Our lives improve only when we take chances – and the first and most difficult risk we can take is to be honest with ourselves.” – Walter Anderson Share this: More from Antarctica JournalZig Ziglar Quote – Change Your Direction To Reach Your GoalReinhold Niebuhr Quote – WisdomW. Somerset Maugham Quote – Continue To Love A Changed PersonQuote – Necessary EvilsBenjamin Franklin Quote – They WIshed Again For Their BlackbirdsDame Rebecca West Quote – It Seemed A Good Idea At The Time Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with change, courage, decisions, honesty, quote Change Courage Decisions Quotes
