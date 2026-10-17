Quote – Being honest with ourselves October 17, 2026 Antarctica Journal 5/5 - (1 vote) “Our lives improve only when we take chances – and the first and most difficult risk we can take is to be honest with ourselves.” – Walter Anderson Share this: Share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Share on X (Opens in new window) X Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Share on Reddit (Opens in new window) Reddit Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Share on Threads (Opens in new window) Threads Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window) Bluesky Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email tagged with change, courage, decisions, honesty, quote Change Courage Decisions Quotes