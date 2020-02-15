Quote – Dogs February 15, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “While visiting Brooklyn, I heard a dog barking in someone’s courtyard. Then I realized, one dog can annoy a thousand people, but one person can’t annoy a thousand dogs.” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunCartoon – Shopping with old peopleColin Powell Quote – Excellence Is A Prevailing AttitudeScott Hamilton – The only disability in life is a bad attitudeHubert Humphrey Quote – What You Have LeftSteve Jobs Quote – Invent Tomorrow Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with attitude, quote Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.