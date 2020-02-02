Quote – Taser Parties

President Obama has been very stingy in dispensing presidential pardons, pardoning just 22 individuals while denying 1,019. He has granted pardons to roughly 1 of every 50 applications. At this point in their presidencies, Ronald Reagan had pardoned 1 of every 3 applicants, George H.W. Bush had pardoned 1 in 16, Bill Clinton had pardoned 1 in 8, and George W. Bush had pardoned 1 in 33.