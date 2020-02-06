Quote – Tony Robbins on Setting Goals February 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” Tony Robbins Share this: More from Antarctica JournalQuote – Uncovering your true potentialTony Robbins quote on self-empowermentHarriet Beecher Stowe Quote – Never Give UpSteve Jobs Quote – Let’s Go Invent TomorrowBenjamin Disraeli Quote – DesperationAspire to inspire before you expire Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with determination, growth, inspiration, quote, robbins Determination Growth Inspiration Quotes
