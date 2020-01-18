Quote – Truth and Character January 18, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It is only with the heart that one can see rightly; what is essential is invisible to the eye.” Antoine de Saint-Exupery Share this: More from Antarctica JournalLily Tomlin quote – The best mind-altering drug is truthGeorge Berkeley Quote – Truth Is The Cry Of AllJohn F. Kennedy Quote – The Great Enemy Of TruthHoward Zinn Quote – Truth Has A Power Of Its OwnWinston Churchill Quote – Men Occasionally StumbleSir Winston Churchill Quote – A Lie Gets Halfway Around The World Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with character, quote, truth Character Quotes Truth
