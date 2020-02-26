Quote – What God Expects Us To Do February 26, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment God expects His people to do the ridiculous so He can do the miraculous.” – Mother Angelica Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Shopping with old peopleHebrews 11:6Cartoon – Looking For God In All The Wrong PlacesHoly Eggplant!!!Anne Lemott Quote – God Hates All The Same People You DoPope Emeritus Benedict XVI Quote – Hardness of Hearing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with expectations, faith, God, quote Faith God Quotes
