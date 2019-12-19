Quote – Who you have to be December 19, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The only person you have to be better than is who you were yesterday” Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Reasons To Buy A GunJohn Wayne Quote – TomorrowAlbert Einstein Quote – Do Not Stop QuestioningQuote – Gratitude… The Greatest of VirtuesDwight Eisenhower Quote – Privileges Above PrinciplesM. Scott Peck Quote – Value Yourself Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with growth, quote, values Growth Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.