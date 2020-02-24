Ray Bradbury Quote – How To Accept Rejection February 24, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “You have to know how to accept rejection and reject acceptance.” – Ray Bradbury Share this: More from Antarctica JournalJohn D. MacDonald Quote – Being An AdultMichael J. Fox Quote – AcceptanceRobert Brault Quote – Accept An ApologyLouis-Ferdinand Céline Quote – All Great Innovation Is Built On RejectionMohandas K. Gandhi quote – i should love to satisfy allAlbert Ellis quote – Not all forms of commitment are equally healthy Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with quote, Ray Bradbury, rejection Attitude Quotes
You must log in to post a comment.