5 / 5 ( 3 votes )

As the polar ice caps retreat due to global warming, researchers are flocking to the Arctic to catalog the region’s unique biodiversity and discover any hidden secrets before they are gone. Video provided by AFP.

Source:AFP / Powered by NewsLook.com

Share this:















Researchers Flock To The Arctic As the polar ice caps retreat due to global warming, researchers are flocking to the Arctic to catalog the region's unique biodiversity and discover any hidden secrets before they are gone.