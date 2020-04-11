Rita Mae Brown Quote – The Reward For Conformity April 11, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The reward for conformity is that everyone likes you except yourself.” – Rita Mae Brown Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSteven Wright Quote – EverythingEmile Henry Gauvreau quote – Strange Race of PeopleMarcus Aurelius quote – If it is not rightPearl S. Buck quote – You cannot make yourself feel something you do not feelI.F. Stone quote – Somebody who believes as you do, winsBartlett’s Book of Anecdotes quote – Now You Know Why tagged with conformity, quote, Rita Mae Brown Choices Quotes