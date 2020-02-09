Rob Brezsny Quote – Be An Enlightened Monarch

“Imagine that the whole world belongs to you. The birch trees in New Hampshire’s White Mountains are yours, and so are the cirrus clouds in the western sky at dusk and the black sand on the beaches of Hawaii’s Big Island. You own everything, my dear sovereign — the paintings in all the museums of the world, as well as the Internet and the wild horses and the roads. Please take good care of it all, ok? Be an enlightened monarch who treats your domain with reverent responsibility.” – Rob Brezsny

Share this:













