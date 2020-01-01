Robert Bly Quote – To Have No Obsessions January 1, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “It is surely a great calamity for a human being to have no obsessions.” – Robert Bly Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRobert Bly Quote – We have men loosening the nails on Noah’s arkJack Kerouac Quote – Dreaming Ties All Mankind TogetherAlice Munro Quote – An Underground SystemMichel Leiris Quote – Dream Is Not A RevelationAnn Faraday Quote – In Forming A Bridge Between Body And MindElizabeth Coatsworth Quote – When I Dream Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with dreams, quote, Robert Bly Dreams Quotes
