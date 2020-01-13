Robert Brault Quote – Accept An Apology January 13, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Life becomes easier when you learn to accept an apology you never got.” ― Robert Brault Share this: More from Antarctica JournalPalladas Quote – Life’s a StageRobert Frost Quote – Life Goes OnLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged BirdHawk Nelson Quote – Live Life LoudGhandi Quote – Do ItMichael Landon Quote – Live Life Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with apology, life, quote, Robert Brault Attitude Life Quotes
