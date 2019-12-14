Robertson Davies Quote – The Love Of Truth December 14, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “The love of truth lies at the root of much humor.” – Robertson Davies Share this: More from Antarctica JournalRobertson Davies Quote – Satisfactory FutureHenry Ward Beecher Quote – Every Pebble In The RoadMaya Angelou Quote – Mission In LifeSteven Wright Quote – WomenSteven Wright Quote – Seashell CollectionSteven Wright Quote – Sleeping Good Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with humor, quote, Robertson Davies Quotes Truth
