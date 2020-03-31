Roland Barthes Quote – The Appearance of Passion March 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “What the public wants is not passion but the appearance of passion.” – Roland Barthes Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsTom Fabbri, World Wrangler – Antarctica And BeyondTheodore Weiss quote – don’t get lost in your own moodsClarence Harrow Quote – I Have Never Killed A ManAldous Huxley Quote – Music Is What Feelings Sound LikeEdgar Allan Poe Quote – Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with passion, quote, Roland Barthes Feelings Quotes
