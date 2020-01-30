Ronnie Shakes Quote – I Fear One Day I’ll Meet God January 29, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “I fear one day I’ll meet God, he’ll sneeze, and I wont know what to say.” – Ronnie Shakes Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Parent Teacher MeetingQuote – What God Expects Us To DoLeo Tolstoy quote – The greatest joy that a man can experienceJean Pierre de Caussade quote – The Deepest knowledge we can haveVoltaire quote – We have more than reciprocatedAnne Lemott Quote – God Hates All The Same People You Do Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with God, quote, Ronnie Shakes God Quotes
