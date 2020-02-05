Rudyard Kipling Quote – Of All The Liars In The World February 5, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are your own fears.” – Rudyard Kipling Share this: More from Antarctica JournalStephen and Ondrea Levine quote – The same insecurity and doubtMignon McLaughlin quote – the fear of being laughed atMignon McLaughlin quote – Worse than the realityShirley MacLaine Quote – Fear Makes Strangers of People Who Would Be FriendsBrenda Hammond Quote – You’re Already DefeatedJoseph Campbell Quote – The Treasure You Seek Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with fear, quote, Rudyard Kipling Fear Quotes
