Saint-Evremond Quote – Wisdom January 23, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment Wisdom has been granted to us principally that we may know how to handle our pleasures." – Saint-Evremond tagged with quote, Saint-Evremond, wisdom Intelligence Quotes
