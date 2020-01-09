Saint Francis de Sales Quote – Have Patience With All Things January 9, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Have patience with all things, but, first of all with yourself.” ― Saint Francis de Sales Share this: More from Antarctica JournalHave patience. All things are difficult before they become easyMac McCleary Quote – PatienceHarriet Tubman Quote – Reach For The StarsMoliere Quote – A Wise ManMichel de Montaigne Quote – A Man of UnderstandingBarbara Kingsolver quote – figure out what you have to say Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with patience, quote, Saint Francis de Sales, self Attitude Quotes
