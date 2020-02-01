Saint Francis of Assisi Quote – Preach The Gospel At All Times January 31, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Preach the Gospel at all times, and if necessary, use words.” – Saint Francis of Assisi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSaint Francis of Assisi Quote – When We Pray To GodCatherine Aird Quote – Be A Good ExampleThomas Fuller Quote – A good example is the best sermonSt. Francis of Assisi Quote – Doing The ImpossibleLexington Quote – IdeologyPope Francis Quote – Under Threat Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with example, quote, Saint Francis of Assisi Quotes Values
You must log in to post a comment.