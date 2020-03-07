Saint Francis of Assisi Quote – When We Pray To God March 7, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “When we pray to God we must be seeking nothing — nothing.” – Saint Francis of Assisi Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSaint Francis of Assisi Quote – Preach The Gospel At All TimesSoren Kierkegaard Quote – Until God Is HeardAbraham Joshua Heschel Quote – PrayerKahlil Gibran quote – Pray in the fullness of your joyWilliam A. Meninger quote – PrayerGeorge Bernard Shaw Quote – Most People Do Not Pray Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with prayer, quote, Saint Francis of Assisi Quotes Spirituality
