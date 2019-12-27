Salvador Dali Quote – Intelligence Without Wisdom December 27, 2019 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “Intelligence without ambition is a bird without wings.” – Salvador Dali Share this: More from Antarctica JournalCartoon – Hey Lets Do LunchSaint-Evremond Quote – WisdomSpread Your WingsHenry Ford Quote – Failure Is An OpportunityLangston Hughes Quote – Broken Winged BirdMargaret Atwood Quote – Wisdom Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with bird, intelligence, quote, salvador dali, wings, wisdom Intelligence Quotes
