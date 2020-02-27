Samuel Butler Quote – Enjoy Life February 27, 2020 Antarctica Journal Leave a comment “All of the animals except man know that the principal business of life is to enjoy it.” – Samuel Butler Share this: More from Antarctica JournalSamuel Butler quote – God will take careAlbert Schweitzer quote – An extension of life around himEckhart Tolle quote – LifeBob Shacochis Quote – SinNigeria Lawson Quote – Living The Wrong LifeEdna St. Vincent Millay Quote – One Damn Thing Share this:TwitterFacebook tagged with life, quote, Samuel Butler Life Quotes
