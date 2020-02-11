5 / 5 ( 2 votes )

Below is a listing of what has been considered to be the most scariest streets in the world. Some have been labeled scary because of their sheer location, while others are scary because of the way they were designed. Either way, we hope you enjoy this list of the world’s scariest streets as much as we did.

WINSTON CHURCHILL AVENUE

Start your vacation to sunny Gibraltar by white-knuckling it from the airport. The peninsula’s busiest road intersects the airport’s runway, where two flimsy barriers halt traffic whenever a plane takes off or lands.

NORTH YUNGAS ROAD

This mountain pass, nicknamed the Road of Death, earned its moniker for being a two-way road that’s only one car wide. Connecting the Amazon rainforest to northern Bolivia, Yungas is plagued by rain, fog, rockfalls, and mudslides. Oh, and don’t forget the 1,800-foot cliff with no guardrails! Definitely on of the world’s scariest streets.

TRANS-SAHARA HIGHWAY

If you love the feel of a smooth Interstate but wish more parts were swallowed in sand dunes, we recommend you check out the Trans-Sahara Highway! Stretching 2,800 miles through the hottest desert in the world, finding a gas station on this route between the Mediterranean and Nigeria is almost as easy as finding water.

THE MAGIC ROUNDABOUT

Get meta in Swindon, England, where five mini roundabouts are tucked inside one larger roundabout. Traffic runs clockwise on all five circles, but counterclockwise on the inner loop-an obvious attempt by Britain’s Department for Transport to weed out terrified tourists.

THE ROADS OF HAWAI I

VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK

Home to Mauna Loa (the world’s largest active volcano) and Kilauea (one of the world’s most active volcanoes), the park regularly closes its roads due to-you guessed it!-volcanic activity. Lava occasionally spills across the park’s blacktop, depositing lumpy rivers of solid rock.

